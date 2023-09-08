Isolated showers likely, widespread rain possible Saturday night in the Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
With the return of sunshine Friday afternoon, temperatures were able to warm to the low/mid 70s across the Chippewa Valley.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Saturday as the wind will be out of the south at 5-10 mph, and there will be hints of humidity returning in the afternoon.
Drought conditions continue across parts of the Chippewa Valley with the worst drought conditions both south and north of the WI-29 corridor. A level 5 of 5 "exceptional drought" was issued in the State of WI for the first time about a month ago near Lake Superior, but another area of exceptional drought is noted just southeast of La Crosse, too.
Saturday will begin sunny before clouds arrive in the afternoon. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out in the late afternoon/early evening, but the best chance for rain will arrive... READ MORE