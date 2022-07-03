 Skip to main content
Isolated showers, t-storms possible today

The unsettled weather continues today. We will continue to see fog through the late morning hours with clouds will hang on tight. We might be able to squeeze out a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but most of the area should remain dry. Highs will reach the lower 80s with southerly winds.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and southerly winds. 

Unfortunately, July 4th is shaping up to be a stormy one, with showers and thunderstorms likely. There is also a chance that a few of them could be strong enough to be severe. Highs will be in the 80s along with southerly winds... READ MORE

