Isolated showers, thunderstorms to wrap up the weekend

It was a dreary start to the weekend across the Chippewa Valley with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures were in the 70s and 80s.
Expect a few lingering showers and thunderstorms this evening associated with a cold front.
Cooler air behind the front will settle in as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and temperatures in the lower 70s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, mainly across our northern counties... READ MORE