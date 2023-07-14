 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Isolated storm chances continue through the weekend, though humidity will decrease as a breeze develops

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of the state of Wisconsin, obviously including the Chippewa Valley. Like the other times one has been issued for the area this year, it is a result of Canadian wildfire smoke that has blown overhead and then sinking towards the surface.

Air quality is expected to drop into the orange category at times, meaning that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes the elderly, young children, and those with heart and/or lung diseases such as asthma. For those people, try to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. If possible, stay inside a climate-controlled building.

Saturday will be nearly as warm as Friday, but perhaps just a couple degrees cooler. A breeze will develop out of the west-northwest and bring in lower humidity as it gusts above 20 mph at times.

Slight chances for isolated showers and storms... READ MORE

