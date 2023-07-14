Isolated storm chances continue through the weekend, though humidity will decrease as a breeze develops

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of the state of Wisconsin, obviously including the Chippewa Valley. Like the other times one has been issued for the area this year, it is a result of Canadian wildfire smoke that has blown overhead and then sinking towards the surface.
Air quality is expected to drop into the orange category at times, meaning that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes the elderly, young children, and those with heart and/or lung diseases such as asthma. For those people, try to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. If possible, stay inside a climate-controlled building.
Saturday will be nearly as warm as Friday, but perhaps just a couple degrees cooler. A breeze will develop out of the west-northwest and bring in lower humidity as it gusts above 20 mph at times.
Slight chances for isolated showers and storms... READ MORE