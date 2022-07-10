Isolated thunderstorms continue tomorrow with a break in humidity ahead

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Chippewa valley was finally able to get some rain today with showers and thunderstorms. With rain the rain, temperatures were held to the upper 70s, low 80s. Humidity, however, rose back to uncomfortable levels. The dewpoints increased to the low 70s and will continue to increase into the evening hours with more storm chances on the way. Due to the increase, it may feel very uncomfortable outside as the rain passes.
The isolated thunderstorm chances tonight will start around 9 pm and come from the northwest. These storms may be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main risk. By 1 am tomorrow, most of the storms will be gone and southeast of northwest Wisconsin. Temps this evening will be in the upper 60s with winds 5-15 mph.
Tomorrow will see another round of isolated thunderstorms with temps in the low 80s. The storms will arrive at 10 am until 1 pm. After 1 pm, scattered storms move through and last... READ MORE.