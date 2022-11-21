It's smooth sailing for turkey week travel

Mother nature is going to be a lot nicer to us as we close in on the Thanksgiving holiday.
Monday will be warmer than most of the weekend was. High temperatures will climb into the low 30s.
Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph pushing wind chills down into the 20s most of the day.
We'll see a mostly sunny sky for Monday. A few clouds roll back in overnight, but we'll clear those back out for Tuesday.
Anyone looking to travel ahead of the holiday will have it pretty easy...READ MORE.