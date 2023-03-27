It's that time of year: severe spotter classes during the same week as snow chances

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It's that time of year again! Severe spotter classes have begun. There was a class in Elmwood last week, and there are several classes this week! That includes classes in Eau Claire and Augusta this Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a class in Black River Falls tomorrow evening and a class in Alma Thursday. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OF CLASSES
These classes are free and none listed here require registration. In my opinion, they are not just for those wishing to become spotters. If you are simply interested in weather or storms, or even are afraid of storms, this is an opportunity to learn more about them and become educated on how they work and what to look out for when looking at clouds.
Despite there being more severe weather classes beginning this week, cooler than average temperatures will come with several chances for rain and possibly snow at times later this week. The first chance... READ MORE