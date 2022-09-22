It's the first official day of Fall! Mother nature jumps in with both feet bringing you cool temps

Fall is a wonderful season of transitioning temps, losing daylight and beautiful scenery. Mother nature dives in with both feet to bring us a steady fall forecast.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temps barely breaking 60. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 15 mph. It will feel cool and crisp.
Overnight, we'll see lows drop into the 40s as clouds move in for Friday. There is a slight chance for some patchy frost north and east of Eau Claire in Rusk, Taylor and northern Clark Counties.