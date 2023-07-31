July was first month since March to have above average rain, August begins warm and humid with more rain chances

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today is the final day of July, and August will begin with increasing humidity. While dew points aren't expected to climb in to the mid to upper 70s like they did last Thursday, they will again approach the 70 degree mark this Wednesday and Thursday.
Humidity will remain elevated though decreasing Friday and Saturday. Last week, the higher humidity led to a good amount of rain. In fact, Eau Claire picked up nearly 2" at the airport, and other spots got a couple more inches just last Thursday and Friday alone.
Last week's rainfall accounted for over 40% of the month's rain and pushed July to an above average rain total! Eau Claire has gone three months with below average rain totals, so this is welcome news.
While today was pleasant with low humidity and mild weather, that will begin to change tomorrow as...