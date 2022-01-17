Just one more day with mild temps before another arctic blast arrives

It was an above average day with highs near 30 with temps holding in the 20s most of the day, and that will continue tonight with a forecast low of 21 in Eau Claire. That's well above Eau Claire's average low of 5 degrees.
We're at the coldest point of the year, on average, but daylight has been increasing for almost a month. It started slowly just after the shortest day of the year. The winter Solstice was December 21 last year, but now we're gaining about 2 minutes daylight every day.
Tomorrow marks 4 weeks since the solstice, and in that time Eau Claire has gained 30 minutes of daylight. We'll have our first 5pm sunset of the year this coming Saturday.
Temperatures remain mild through tomorrow afternoon. A warm front moves through tonight which keeps temps from falling too much and brings a chance for snow mainly... READ MORE