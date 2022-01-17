 Skip to main content
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...

Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.

If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.

Just one more day with mild temps before another arctic blast arrives

It was an above average day with highs near 30 with temps holding in the 20s most of the day, and that will continue tonight with a forecast low of 21 in Eau Claire. That's well above Eau Claire's average low of 5 degrees.

We're at the coldest point of the year, on average, but daylight has been increasing for almost a month. It started slowly just after the shortest day of the year. The winter Solstice was December 21 last year, but now we're gaining about 2 minutes daylight every day.

Tomorrow marks 4 weeks since the solstice, and in that time Eau Claire has gained 30 minutes of daylight. We'll have our first 5pm sunset of the year this coming Saturday.

Temperatures remain mild through tomorrow afternoon. A warm front moves through tonight which keeps temps from falling too much and brings a chance for snow mainly...

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 