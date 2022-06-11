Kicking off the weekend with unsettled weather

Today, as we begin the weekend, showers and thunderstorms are probable. Because of the cloud cover and showers, highs will be in the lower 70s. Winds from the south and southwest will be light. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s with light and variable winds.
On Sunday, there is a slight chance of showers, with temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be light from the east to the southeast. Rainfall of half an inch to one inch is expected over the weekend.
On Monday, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs nearing 80 degrees. It's going to be a steamy Tuesday, with highs in the 90s expected. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be muggy outside due to dew points in the 60s...READ MORE