Labor Day weekend forecast to be hottest in Eau Claire's history

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Hints of fall were in the air this morning! lows ranged from the low/mid 50s near the Minnesota border to the mid/upper 40s in the Chippewa Valley. Further east, lows fell into the upper 30s in Black River Falls and Medford! High temperatures could be 50 to 60 degrees warmer than this morning's lows by this weekend.
Of course, it's not just any weekend, it's Labor Day weekend. It's generally thought of as the last weekend of summer especially for campers. The main weather-related travel concern besides the heat is wind.
Gusts could climb above 30 mph, which can cause especially high-profile lightweight campers to sway. Use extra caution if towing this weekend.
If you don't have AC, make sure you stay hydrated. Dehydration can not only slow your reaction time, it can lead to heat stroke which is a medical emergency. This weekend's forecast is about as hot... READ MORE