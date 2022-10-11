Large hail, damaging winds possible after toasty Tuesday temps

Temperatures are heating up for us ahead of another big temperature swing this week. That change will lead us to the chance for showers and storms. Possibly even a few borderline severe storms overnight, too.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, windy and warm. Wind speeds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Temps will climb towards the upper 70s and a few spots might just reach 80! It may even feel slightly humid as dew points climb into the low 60s.
That increase in moisture combined with warmer temperatures will allow showers and storms to fire up once the cold front reaches the Chippewa Valley.
This will be most likely overnight...READ MORE.