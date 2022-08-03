Last night had highest humidity in 2 years before storms rolled through Eau Claire

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Strong storms brought wind, lightning, and heavy rain last night, but only to some spots. The heaviest rain fell in Rusk and Taylor counties where between 3 and 5 inches fell according to radar estimates.
If you were outside before the storms, you could really feel just how thick that air was. In fact, Eau Claire still felt like 90 degrees at midnight before the storms rolled through. Dew points then hovered in the upper 60s through midday today before finally dropping down into the low 50s this evening.
That dew point of 75 was Eau Claire's highest in just over two years! Dew points topped out at 77 on July 25, 2020. That day was not nearly as warm, however, with highs only in the mid 80s.
A quiet stretch of weather has arrived, and it will be clear and dry for the next... READ MORE