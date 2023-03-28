Late-week system to bring rain, snow, and possibly thunder to Western Wisconsin

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A weak system tonight is just the first sign of a more active weather pattern that's moving in. Light snow will move through Western Wisconsin this evening, with the first round staying mainly north of WI-29.
Additional development is possible behind this first wave of light snow, but only expect scattered light snow or flurries this evening through about midnight. In fact, clouds will begin to clear after midnight into tomorrow morning.
For most, no accumulation to a trace snow is expected, but there could be a few spots closer to 1/2".
This leads to a sunny but cool and breezy day tomorrow behind this evening's cold front before another, stronger low pressure system arrives Thursday. Expect chances for rain, snow, and even thunder... READ MORE