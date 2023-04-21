Latest round of rain leading to river levels rising again: gloomy weather to continue with periods of rain and snow to kick off the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The latest storm system has brought plenty of rain to the Chippewa Valley over the past two days and as expected, river levels are rising once again. A FLOOD WARNING has been issued once again for the Chippewa River in Eau Claire, as it has surpassed flood stage once again. The Chippewa River in Eau Claire and Durand will remain in minor flood stage over the next few days though it could approach moderate stage in Durand. Areas along the Mississippi River and St. Croix River will likely approach and exceed major flood stage within the coming days.
Precipitation chances will continue today as we get the backside of this system, bringing with it chances of scattered rain and snow showers. Winds will remain breezy out of the west and southwest with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.