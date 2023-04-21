 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall
from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 772.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 774.9 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

Latest round of rain leading to river levels rising again: gloomy weather to continue with periods of rain and snow to kick off the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

The latest storm system has brought plenty of rain to the Chippewa Valley over the past two days and as expected, river levels are rising once again. A FLOOD WARNING has been issued once again for the Chippewa River in Eau Claire, as it has surpassed flood stage once again. The Chippewa River in Eau Claire and Durand will remain in minor flood stage over the next few days though it could approach moderate stage in Durand. Areas along the Mississippi River and St. Croix River will likely approach and exceed major flood stage within the coming days. 

Precipitation chances will continue today as we get the backside of this system, bringing with it chances of scattered rain and snow showers. Winds will remain breezy out of the west and southwest with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CLICK HERE for a look at the rest of the weekend forecast. 

