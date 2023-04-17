Latest storm system to wind down today, but another one is on tap for midweek

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 10 AM for Polk, Barron and Rusk counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues until 10 AM for Buffalo county and until 1 PM for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Rusk, Clark, Taylor, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.
Snow will continue to taper off throughout the morning with the snow lingering into the afternoon east of a Ladysmith to Cadott to Osseo line. Skies remain overcast otherwise with a breezy northwest wind at 15-25 mph. Highs will only be in the 30s to low 40s.
Additional snowfall of a trace to 1" is expected west of Rice Lake and Eau Claire, 1-3" for Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Whitehall and Chetek, 2-5" for Cornell, Ladysmith and Augusta with 4-8" for Medford, Gilman, Owen, Neillsville and areas east of Black River Falls.
Tuesday is looking good, but another storm system is on the way midweek.