...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Latest storm system to wind down today, but another one is on tap for midweek

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 10 AM for Polk, Barron and Rusk counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues until 10 AM for Buffalo county and until 1 PM for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Rusk, Clark, Taylor, Jackson and Trempealeau counties. 

Snow will continue to taper off throughout the morning with the snow lingering into the afternoon east of a Ladysmith to Cadott to Osseo line. Skies remain overcast otherwise with a breezy northwest wind at 15-25 mph. Highs will only be in the 30s to low 40s.

Additional snowfall of a trace to 1" is expected west of Rice Lake and Eau Claire, 1-3" for Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Whitehall and Chetek, 2-5" for Cornell, Ladysmith and Augusta with 4-8" for Medford, Gilman, Owen, Neillsville and areas east of Black River Falls. 

Tuesday is looking good, but another storm system is on the way midweek. CLICK HERE for the latest details. 

