 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Less snow Friday, but more icy weather for Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

We're dodging the snow early Friday with the latest snowfall trends holding the snowfall down in our southern counties.

We'll see a chance for some light snow still through midday in Eau Claire, but snowfall totals will be even less than previously expected. 

There's a chance for some light snow or flurries from 6 am to 2 pm. Clouds will be the main theme for the day with high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s. Anything that falls during the day will melt. 

Snowfall totals will range from a trace to maybe a few tenths of an inch around Eau Claire. Those folks up north probably won't see many flakes. 

There's a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau until 3 pm. They'll see a shot at 1'' to 3'' of heavy, wet snow. Roads may be slippery in the morning hours.

Another wave rolls in for Saturday...READ MORE.

Have a story idea? Let us know here