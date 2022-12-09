Less snow Friday, but more icy weather for Saturday

We're dodging the snow early Friday with the latest snowfall trends holding the snowfall down in our southern counties.
We'll see a chance for some light snow still through midday in Eau Claire, but snowfall totals will be even less than previously expected.
There's a chance for some light snow or flurries from 6 am to 2 pm. Clouds will be the main theme for the day with high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s. Anything that falls during the day will melt.
Snowfall totals will range from a trace to maybe a few tenths of an inch around Eau Claire. Those folks up north probably won't see many flakes.
There's a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau until 3 pm. They'll see a shot at 1'' to 3'' of heavy, wet snow. Roads may be slippery in the morning hours.
Another wave rolls in for Saturday...READ MORE.