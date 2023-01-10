 Skip to main content
.A band of light precipitation will move through the area
tonight, bringing a period of light freezing rain which could mix
with light snow at times. Accumulations of freezing rain and snow
will be minimal, but the freezing precipitation will make roadways
and walkways slick and dangerous if untreated. The primary time
frame for the precipitation will be from around 9 PM through 3 AM.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Light mix of freezing rain & snow could make for slippery travel through Wednesday morning

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6pm until 3am for Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, and St. Croix Counties and another from midnight until 6am for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties for the threat of freezing rain.

This could cause a glaze of ice in addition to snow of up to 1/2" in the Advisory area. Even outside of the Advisory area to the north and east, snow of up to 1" is possible. There is no Advisory here because 1" snow isn't enough to warrant one, though still watch out for isolated slippery spots as a result. Again, it's the potential for freezing rain mixing in that has prompted the Winter Weather Advisory.

Temperatures have made it to near or above freezing north and east of Eau Claire while staying below to the southwest. Visibility has been obscured once again from fog all day, too, and this will continue through the night even as wintry precipitation falls.

Expect light precipitation rates of snow or wintry mix to begin...

