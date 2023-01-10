Light mix of freezing rain & snow could make for slippery travel through Wednesday morning

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6pm until 3am for Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, and St. Croix Counties and another from midnight until 6am for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties for the threat of freezing rain.
This could cause a glaze of ice in addition to snow of up to 1/2" in the Advisory area. Even outside of the Advisory area to the north and east, snow of up to 1" is possible. There is no Advisory here because 1" snow isn't enough to warrant one, though still watch out for isolated slippery spots as a result. Again, it's the potential for freezing rain mixing in that has prompted the Winter Weather Advisory.
Temperatures have made it to near or above freezing north and east of Eau Claire while staying below to the southwest. Visibility has been obscured once again from fog all day, too, and this will continue through the night even as wintry precipitation falls.
Expect light precipitation rates of snow or wintry mix to begin... READ MORE