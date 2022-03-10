 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Light snow likely Friday

  • 0
March 10 - Happy Mario Day.png

Temps this morning fell below zero near and north of highway 8 with a few spots closer to zero as far south as highway 29. Eau Claire hit a low of 3 this morning, which 16 degrees below the average low of 19.

Temps this afternoon climbed up to the low to mid 20s, which was also about 15 degrees below the average high of 38.

Despite the cold day, I hope you had a great Mar10 Day! The date Mar. 10 looks like Mario, so it's been dubbed as Mar10 Day! Temps tonight will continue to be chilly, but look to bottom out early before warming ahead of tomorrow morning's snow that will arrive with a cold front.

Expect a quick burst of snow... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags