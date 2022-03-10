Light snow likely Friday

Temps this morning fell below zero near and north of highway 8 with a few spots closer to zero as far south as highway 29. Eau Claire hit a low of 3 this morning, which 16 degrees below the average low of 19.
Temps this afternoon climbed up to the low to mid 20s, which was also about 15 degrees below the average high of 38.
Despite the cold day, I hope you had a great Mar10 Day! The date Mar. 10 looks like Mario, so it's been dubbed as Mar10 Day! Temps tonight will continue to be chilly, but look to bottom out early before warming ahead of tomorrow morning's snow that will arrive with a cold front.
Expect a quick burst of snow...