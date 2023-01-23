Light snow or flurry chances continue through the week as temps bounce up and down.

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire actually had some sunshine today! Other parts of the Chippewa Valley did as well from mid morning through midday, though clouds filled back in pretty quickly around noon.
It has been over a week since Eau Claire has had more than a brief peek of sunshine as the airport automated sensor reported 100% cloud cover from last Monday all the way through yesterday.
A quick burst of snow moved mainly through Barron, Chippewa, Taylor, and Clark counties this afternoon after that cloud cover returned, but even the south side of Eau Claire picked up a trace of snow at our studio.
Small chances like we had today for some flurries or occasional light snow showers with very minor accumulations will remain in the forecast through the week.
