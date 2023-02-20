Light snowfall across the Chippewa Valley to start the week, but heavier snow expected midweek

We all knew the nice and mild weather we've had as of late would come crashing down.
Several rounds of snow are expected this week, each round getting increasingly heavier. Today's event will be thanks to a clipper system tracking through the Great Lakes. Snow showers will be possible throughout the day with some rain mixing in during the afternoon. Totals will run a trace to an inch for most with 1-3" possible north of Highway 64. Highs top out in the mid 30s to low 40s with winds becoming breezy out of the west.
