Light Thursday snow will affect afternoon commute

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Snow is expected tomorrow once again and will be most likely in the afternoon and evening. Expect most of the snow to fall between noon and 9pm with the highest rates between noon and 6pm.
Temperatures were cold all day with morning lows in the negative single digits and wind chills in the negative teens. Highs today climbed into the positive teens, but that's still quite a bit below today's average high of 32.
Clouds will begin to move in this evening and thicken up overnight, though there will be a bit of clearing late right around the morning. Even with the cloud cover and relatively light wind, temps will fall down to near or below zero once again though wind chill is not expected to be a factor.
Snow moves in from the southwest tomorrow morning and is expected to reach highway 29 by... READ MORE