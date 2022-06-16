 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lighter winds tomorrow with a nice weekend ahead

  • 0
DMA - TO-Highest Wind Gusts Today.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Strong gusts swept through the Chippewa Valley with the highest gusts peaking near 40 mph with sustained wind near 20 mph.

Though the winds were strong this afternoon, they will... READ MORE

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags