Lighter winds tomorrow with a nice weekend ahead By: Matt Schaefer Matt Schaefer Chief meteorologist Author email Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:Strong gusts swept through the Chippewa Valley with the highest gusts peaking near 40 mph with sustained wind near 20 mph.Though the winds were strong this afternoon, they will... READ MORE Have a story idea? Let us know here Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gust Wind Matt Schaefer Meteorology Chippewa Valley Weekend Matt Schaefer Chief meteorologist Author email Follow Matt Schaefer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today