Lots of snow in the forecast as a major winter storm makes its way through the Chippewa Valley

Our weekend comes to a close with temperatures in the mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies. The work week ahead is going to be a doozy, as forecasts point towards snow totals that will make travelling nearly impossible.
To look at this week entirely, we first need to talk about Monday, as it is separate from what it ahead. For our start to the work week, we will have chances of snow 11 am and lasting up until the evening.
Through this time, snow will fall at a light to moderate rate with snow totals only reaching a trace to 2". What helps this, is our temperatures reaching above freezing for most of the afternoon. Once it is the evening, we will cool down, and take a short breather, as... READ MORE