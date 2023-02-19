 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater
than 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph and
lead to areas of blowing snow, blizzard conditions possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be two main waves of this event.
The first Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning will see
totals of 4 to 8 inches of snow. There will be a lull before
snow picks up again Wednesday evening where an additional 8 or
more inches of snow could fall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Lots of snow in the forecast as a major winter storm makes its way through the Chippewa Valley

Our weekend comes to a close with temperatures in the mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies. The work week ahead is going to be a doozy, as forecasts point towards snow totals that will make travelling nearly impossible. 

To look at this week entirely, we first need to talk about Monday, as it is separate from what it ahead. For our start to the work week, we will have chances of snow 11 am and lasting up until the evening. 

Through this time, snow will fall at a light to moderate rate with snow totals only reaching a trace to 2". What helps this, is our temperatures reaching above freezing for most of the afternoon. Once it is the evening, we will cool down, and take a short breather, as... READ MORE

