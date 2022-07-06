Lower humidity follows Thursday's round of scattered thunderstorms

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today temps were just short of reaching the 80s with highs in the upper 70s. Dewpoints are in the mid 60s and steadily dropping to a more comfortable level. Tonight, you will still feel the humidity with temps in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow will see scattered showers from the northwest and reach northwest Wisconsin by the early afternoon with temps in the low 80s. Due to the scattered nature of these storms, not everyone will experience heavy or even moderate rain. Some areas may see up to an inch plus and others could get nothing. Most will get only a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch.
For the Chippewa Valley, the best chances of rain arrive... READ MORE.