Lower humidity moves in after this evening's isolated thunderstorms exit

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a very hot and humid day in Western Wisconsin with afternoon temperatures climbing near or above 90 degrees. With very high humidity, it felt even warmer in the mid to upper 90s.
A cold front is approaching from the north, and that will eventually bring in better humidity for the weekend. Dew points will range from the mid 50s to low 60s, so there still will be some humidity, but it won't be as high as it was today when dew points were in the low to mid 70s.
That cold front is also bringing showers and thunderstorms. While there is a lot of energy for those storms from heat and humidity, other parameters necessary for strong...