 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Lowered air quality, cooler temps through Friday before beautiful weather returns to Western Wisconsin

  • 0
Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

A few showers or weaker storms could continue mainly north of WI-64 overnight and into tomorrow, but most should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky tonight.

Air quality will be lowered because the air is sinking behind these storms, and that will carry the smoke from Canadian wildfires overhead down to the ground. Temps will be cooler behind this evening's cold front through tomorrow night, but will warm back up in time for the weekend.

Again, a few showers may linger after the main front exists through the night and into tomorrow, but that slight chance should remain north of highway 64. The sky will remain partially clear through tomorrow morning before clouds return for the afternoon.

Temps will be cooler tonight through tomorrow night as the wind shifts behind this evening's front to be out of the northwest... READ MORE

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here