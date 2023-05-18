Lowered air quality, cooler temps through Friday before beautiful weather returns to Western Wisconsin

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A few showers or weaker storms could continue mainly north of WI-64 overnight and into tomorrow, but most should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky tonight.
Air quality will be lowered because the air is sinking behind these storms, and that will carry the smoke from Canadian wildfires overhead down to the ground. Temps will be cooler behind this evening's cold front through tomorrow night, but will warm back up in time for the weekend.
Again, a few showers may linger after the main front exists through the night and into tomorrow, but that slight chance should remain north of highway 64. The sky will remain partially clear through tomorrow morning before clouds return for the afternoon.
Temps will be cooler tonight through tomorrow night as the wind shifts behind this evening's front to be out of the northwest...