MAR10 day kicks off with gradually ending snowfall; more snowfall expected for the weekend

Today is Mario Day! If you're wondering how we get that, if you look at the abbreviation for March (MAR) and today's date (10) and put it together, you get MAR10 (MARIO in other words). While the snow will be ending, it may be a great day or night to indulge in the vintage (or present) Mario games.
The latest round of snow will continue to wind down across the Chippewa Valley this morning. Most areas have seen anywhere from 2-7", with 6.5" outside the WQOW studio as of 4:30 am.
Light snow showers will linger this morning before tapering off to flurries for the afternoon hours. Even with the snow ending, roads are going to be messy this morning, so be sure to slow down and use caution heading to work or school. The afternoon and evening commute is looking better as crews can clean up the roads and temperatures will get above freezing this afternoon.
CLICK HERE for the latest details on the impending snowfall expected for the weekend.