March will begin more like a lion than like a lamb, but the expected snow won't be heavy

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, and Taylor counties in Western Wisconsin (as well as counties further north and west of those listed). This is in effect from midnight through 6pm tomorrow (Wednesday).
Areas to the south will also get some snow, but not as much. Still, roads may have slippery spots and visibility could be lower at times all across Western Wisconsin. Temperatures could play a role in this system as, much like today, afternoon temps were above freezing and ranged from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. That snow will become possible overnight, but won't be widespread until at least tomorrow morning.
With tomorrow being March 1, the old saying comes to mind as to how the month could end. The old adage goes 'if March comes in like a lion, it'll go out like a lamb, and if March comes in like a lamb, it'll go out like a lion'.
It's tough to put tomorrow's forecast in either category, however, as it won't be either particularly nice or nasty... READ MORE