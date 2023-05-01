May to begin windy and chilly; more seasonable temperatures return by midweek

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The month of April ended on a gloomy, chilly and blustery note with scattered light rain and light snow showers. The good news is the snow didn't accumulate at all in the Chippewa Valley.
We get a break from the precipitation today aside from a stray shower or flurry northeast, but the wind and chilly temperatures persist. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with north-northwest winds at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs top out in the mid 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday will be a touch warmer and still breezy, but seasonable temperatures return by midweek.