Meteorological summer kicks off with scattered rain chances along with hot and muggy conditions

As we kick off the month of June and meteorological summer, it'll be feeling like it as temperatures remain well above seasonal averages and we have also seen an increase in the moisture as dew points have climbed into the upper 50s to mid 60s.
The combination of the two along with a stationary boundary nearby will give us the chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. The coverage of rain for today will be around four out of ten, which is higher than what we've seen the last two days. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the 50s and 60s.