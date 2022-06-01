Meteorological Summer starts bright but below average the first half of June

A wonderfully bright and comfortable start to June brings us into Meteorological summer on a happy note. But, even though temperatures will be pleasant, it will be far enough below average that we can't really call it "summer-like".
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures climbing towards 72 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Those winds will keep it cool while the sun will feel warm. A round of clouds will roll in around 4 or 5 to make it mostly cloudy through the sunset. Otherwise, it will clear again overnight.
June is our last month of warming temperatures