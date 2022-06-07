Mild and not humid trend continues with only a few rain chances

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
At best, temperatures have been near average over the past week, and there have been several cool nights with lows near 40. Yesterday was one of those near average days, but today took another step downward with highs in the low to mid 70s across Western Wisconsin.
The temperature trend will likely continue to have highs near or slightly below average in the mid 70s for the rest of this week and into the weekend. One benefit of this mild pattern is the lack of humidity.
We're now a full week into June, and we haven't had any high humidity for longer than a day or two in a row yet this year. Comfortable humidity will continue to be a part of the forecast through at least this weekend, though there are chances for summerlike temps and humidity to return by... READ MORE