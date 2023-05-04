Mild temperatures, chances for showers and thunderstorms headline the forecast the next several days

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We couldn't have a better day weather wise on our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures and light to calm winds. Highs were in the mid to upper 60s, with temperatures closer to 60 northeast.
We'll have another nice day ahead with skies becoming clear to mostly clear by the afternoon after a mostly cloudy start. A few showers were tracking through this morning but with dew points down in the 20s and 30s, those showers weren't reaching the ground. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm could be possible during the afternoon as a cool front comes through, but I expect the day to be mostly dry. Winds remain light and will shift from the south to the northwest. Highs top out in the 70s.
The complete Stormtracker 18 Forecast can be found by CLICKING HERE.