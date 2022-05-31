Mild weather pattern settles in with only a couple small rain chances through weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Storms were strong last night, and even severe in parts of Western Wisconsin with wind damage reported in the form of downed trees in several spots. It's likely this damage was caused by microbursts of straight-line wind. A microburst is what it sounds like: a burst of wind on a micro, or very small, scale.
After those storms, temps warmed to the mid to upper 70s for most with some spots in Western Wisconsin pushing the 80 degree mark. Humidity was noticeable, but not uncomfortable to most today and will continue to drop. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with a low in the mid to upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow with a high near 70, though it will remain a bit windy with gusts in the 20s expected through much of the day.
The forecast is fairly consistent through the rest of the 7-day forecast. Highs will be within a few degrees of either side of... READ MORE