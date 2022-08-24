Mild weather returns for just a couple days before humidity rises again

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Rain this afternoon dropped over an inch in a swath from central Barron County through Chippewa County, but more rain and thunderstorms are expected through the evening.
A few storms this evening could become strong with marginally severe hail and straight-line gusts possible, though on the lower end of the scale. If any of the spots affected by heavy rain earlier today also get heavy rain with storms this evening/overnight, ponding on road and localized flooding will be possible.
Temps are cooler where it is raining/has just finished raining, but won't cool off much overnight as humidity stays high. Dew points will be in the mid 60s through tomorrow morning before dropping quickly as the day goes on.
A few isolated showers can't be ruled out tomorrow, either, before the humidity drops too far. This will lead to...