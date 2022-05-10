More chances for Chippewa Valley storms as warm and humid pattern continues

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs today ranged from the mid 70s to low 80s across Western Wisconsin, but some spots, mainly just southeast of Eau Claire, were a lot more humid. The highs were fairly similar across the map but actually trended to be a bit warmer to the north where sunshine lasted through most of the day.
Areas that were very humid south and east of Eau Claire had more clouds that kept temps a bit lower but felt just as warm, if not warmer, due to that humidity. A cold front is best spotted looking at the dew point map.
Extremely humid dew points in the mid to upper 60s are east and southeast of Eau Claire and have been most of the day, while spots northwest are down in the 30s and 40s, which feels very dry. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls were caught in the middle feeling slightly humid but just on the comfortable side of the front.
A few strong storms have formed...