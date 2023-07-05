 Skip to main content
More comfortable conditions set to move in following the latest round of heat, humidity and t-storms

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

If you've been wanting some cooler and less humid weather, we have that on the way after the latest round of heat, humidity and t-storms.

A cold front has cleared the area and we'll see some cooler and less humid air move in behind it. A few showers and isolated t-storms are possible through the late morning, but we do see some clearing into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Dew points begin in the mid to upper 60s but will slowly fall throughout the day. 

