 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The combination of low humidity values, drying fuels and breezy
winds will cause any fires to potentially become difficult to
control today in much of west central Wisconsin.

Relative humidity values today will fall to as low as 20 to 25
percent along with northeast winds up to around 10 mph, gusting
to near 15 mph. These weather conditions today combined with the
lack of rainfall over the past few weeks and drying fuels will
promote conditions which may lead to the rapid growth and spread
of fires in west central Wisconsin.

Check burning restrictions and exercise caution if working with
fires today. Heed instructions from fire weather officials,
especially if any burning bans are enacted.

More comfortable weather ahead but the sunscreen will be needed; rain chances remaining sparse

  • Updated
  • 0
UV Index Forecast- Daybreak.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

A backdoor cold front has cleared the haze out and dropped dew points across the Chippewa Valley, but a Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service, indicating the potential for elevated fire weather concerns Wednesday due to the recent dry weather, light winds and low humidity levels. 

Wednesday will begin with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky but become mostly clear by the afternoon as higher pressure settles in. Even with the lower dew points, this is going to lead to elevated fire weather concerns thanks to the recent dry weather, light winds and low humidity levels. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s. 

The nice weather continues for the next few days. CLICK HERE for more details. 

Send weather and pet photos here