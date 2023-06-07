More comfortable weather ahead but the sunscreen will be needed; rain chances remaining sparse

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
A backdoor cold front has cleared the haze out and dropped dew points across the Chippewa Valley, but a Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service, indicating the potential for elevated fire weather concerns Wednesday due to the recent dry weather, light winds and low humidity levels.
Wednesday will begin with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky but become mostly clear by the afternoon as higher pressure settles in. Even with the lower dew points, this is going to lead to elevated fire weather concerns thanks to the recent dry weather, light winds and low humidity levels. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.
The nice weather continues for the next few days. CLICK HERE for more details.