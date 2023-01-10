 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More fog chances throughout the day with a wintry mix by evening

  • 0
WQOW 2017 Earth Design.png

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Just like yesterday, today will once again see fog chances this morning and evening. Along with fog, there will also be chances of a wintry mix/snow tonight. This could mean a pretty noticeable impact to tonight's and tomorrow morning's commute. 

The main reasons that we are continually having fog chances is due to a stagnant system just off to our west. This is keeping our temperatures relatively the same throughout the day, as well as bring in dewpoint that are within a few degrees of our temperatures. 

For today and tomorrow, expect this system to... READ MORE

Have a story idea? Let us know here