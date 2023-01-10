More fog chances throughout the day with a wintry mix by evening

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Just like yesterday, today will once again see fog chances this morning and evening. Along with fog, there will also be chances of a wintry mix/snow tonight. This could mean a pretty noticeable impact to tonight's and tomorrow morning's commute.
The main reasons that we are continually having fog chances is due to a stagnant system just off to our west. This is keeping our temperatures relatively the same throughout the day, as well as bring in dewpoint that are within a few degrees of our temperatures.
For today and tomorrow, expect this system to... READ MORE