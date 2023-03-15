More large temperature swings along with rain and snow chances in forecast for rest of week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It's warmed up quite a bit in a little over a day. Temperatures this evening are in the mid 40s, and they won't fall much overnight tonight. Expect lows above freezing, so snow will continue to melt.
Yesterday morning was the coldest low temperature for Eau Claire since February 24 (low: -10), 18 days since yesterday morning. Today, Eau Claire's high of 45 was the warmest since November 26 (high: 57) over 100 days ago, 109 days ago to be exact!
There will be additional temperature swings in the forecast, and these swings will come with precipitation.
Expect rain to become possible late tonight and widespread by midday tomorrow. It'll fall as rain for most of the day before temps fall during the late afternoon/evening, so precip will change over from rain to