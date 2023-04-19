More rain/thunderstorms likely tonight and tomorrow, some snow possible Friday evening/night

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Rain fell this morning, dropping between 1/4" and 3/4" rain for most in the Chippewa Valley.
While Eau Claire's average high temperature is approaching 60 (58 today), actual highs were in the low to mid 40s on this dreary Wednesday even though the rain ended late morning.
Scattered showers are moving back our way this evening and will become widespread again overnight with some thunderstorms possible. The best chance for overnight thunderstorms will be between midnight and 4am with otherwise scattered showers with breaks.
After a more widespread break in the action early tomorrow morning, another wave of showers will move through late morning through early afternoon with only a slight chance embedded thunder.
More scattered showers with better chances for...