More scattered storms tonight with a break in rainy weather ahead

Today, temps only reached the upper 70s today as rain has kept our temperatures down for the last couple of days. However, this hasn't dropped our humidity as our dewpoints are close to our temperatures by a few degrees throughout the day. This has allowed us to have long lasting showers. Tonight, we will have more rain, but not as much as what we had yesterday.
Last night, the Chippewa Valley had heavy and long lasting rain that went on through most of the evening. Places like Menomonie and New Richmond saw rain totals at about 1.5 inches of rain. The studio was short a half inch, measuring just over an inch. Down south, Winona had about the same as the studio. Places east of the area saw very little rain, only getting about two tenths of an inch.
Tonight's rain will be much quicker than yesterday's, but the timing is a lot harder to pin down due to the amount of humidity. The models are pointing to rain only starting in the Chippewa Valley around 10 PM, but with humidity, scattered showers could reach the area much earlier, at...