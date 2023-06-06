More seasonable temperatures on the way however rain chances hit and miss at best

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
After five straight days reaching 90 degrees in Eau Claire, we saw some "slightly cooler" temperatures on our Monday, though we still had highs in the mid to upper 80s. We also dealt with hazy and smoky skies that impacted air quality. Going forward, we're looking at more seasonable temperatures for early June and the hazy and smoky skies will be going away as well.
Your Tuesday forecast will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine with just a stray to isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Rain coverage today is less than two out of ten. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s, so still feeling a little muggy.