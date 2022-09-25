More windy weather before morning frost chances later in the week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Nearing the end of the week, we did start to pick back up to some "warmer" temps while having very comfortable humidity. Today we reached the 70s with dewpoints in the mid 40s. Also, some areas did receive some rain, though most of the threat were the strong winds, which unfortunately will continue into tomorrow. Tonight we will cool down into the mid 40s, with winds dropping slightly, but give us a wind chill between 40 and 45 degrees.
Tomorrow continues our trend of strong winds with gusts still 20+ mph. Winds in general will be 15-20 mph coming from the northwest, keeping us cool. Temps will only be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. If we get more sunshine though, our temps could be closer to 70, but with the winds being strong, it will be tough to hit that number.
Dewpoints this weekend, and even into next week, will be... READ MORE