Morning lows were near a century-old record, though expect a warmer Wednesday before rain and snow chances return

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a frigid morning across Western Wisconsin with negative temperatures across the board. Eau Claire dropped to -4 this morning, which is just 6 degrees warmer than today's record low of -10 from 1897.
Black River Falls, Medford, Ladysmith, and New Richmond all fell to or below -10. For Eau Claire, it's also been 18 days since the last time temps fell below zero. That was February 24 with a low of -10.
Temps did rebound nicely with highs near or above 30 for most of the Chippewa Valley. Many spots even climbed to the freezing mark this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Temps won't fall as quickly tonight as a southeasterly breeze picks up of 6 to 12 mph.
The wind will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. The breeze will continue to increase as the low pressure system we've been tracking pushes closer... READ MORE