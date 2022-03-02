 Skip to main content
Most, but not all, of weekend precipitation to fall as rain

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Most of the Chippewa Valley warmed to the freezing mark, plus or minus a couple degrees, with highs in the upper 30s south of highway 10. Temps will cool quickly overnight tonight with only partial clearing expected, though there won't be much wind and therefore any wind chill effect.

A few light snow showers today didn't add up to anything There will be partial clearing at times tonight but the clouds won't go away and in fact the sky will be mostly cloudy at times tonight and through the day tomorrow. Highs will be below freezing tomorrow, but we will stay dry.

Some light snow is possible tomorrow night into Friday morning, but again not much accumulation is expected. Most of the day Friday will be dry, but rain and freezing rain will be possible as precipitation moves in overnight.

Precipitation will begin to fall as rain because... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

