Mostly above average temps for the work week with only a few rain chances

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
What a beautiful weekend we had! Temps were sitting above average with plenty of sunshine. If you are still in the mood for more of this weather for the next seven days, we've got it! The only thing is there might be a hint or two of rain.
For tomorrow, we are looking at a pretty similar forecast with lots of sun and temps heading for the 80s.
Sunshine continues past tomorrow, as our next four to five days have almost no clouds. It isn't but Wednesday, where we see...