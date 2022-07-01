 Skip to main content
Mother Nature brings her own fireworks to America's Birthday Bash weekend

It's the middle mark of summer; the 4th of July weekend. Mother nature has everything you want and need in an extended weekend, but she throws a few bumps in the forecast, too. 

Friday will be mostly sunny with high temps towards 81. Winds will be a bit breezy at 5 to 15 mph from the northwest. Gusts may reach 30 mph at times.

Overnight lows drop into the 50s under a clear sky with calm winds.

Saturday looks nice again with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy again from the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. 

There is a slight chance for...READ MORE.

